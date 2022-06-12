Mount Bulusan Erupts for A Second Time in Philippines; Volcanologists Believe More Sudden Explosions Will Follow

Mt. Bulusan has erupted yet again in the Sorsogon province of the Philippines and drowned the entire area in ash. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the 18-minute phreatic eruption occurred early Sunday.

The active volcano was marked to be in 'an abnormal condition' by the agency since its first eruption on June 5, which lasted for 17 minutes. Volcanologists had conducted a 24-hour observation of Bulusan from 5 a.m. on June 11 to 5 a.m. on June 12, as they feared another eruption.

The assumption was correct as they recorded nearly 136 volcanic earthquakes with smoke clouds almost 150 meters tall moving west-northwest and northwest, The Manila Times reported.

Impact of Heavy Ash Fall Extended

As for the eruption on Sunday, the activity happened at 3:37 a.m. according to Bulusan Volcano Network and was announced by the Phivolcs by 4:20 a.m., it could not be captured on camera.

The Sorsogon Provincial Information Office announced that the impact of the heavy ash fall has extended beyond the towns of Sorsogon, to the neighboring areas of Irosin, Casiguran, and Magallanes.

Checkpoints Are Being Set Up

According to Sorsogon Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero, checkpoints are currently being set up to warn residents passing through the highways of the affected areas until the clean-up of the roads is complete, Philstar reported.

An alert has also been issued by the Phivolcs authorities prohibiting the entry of local government units and general public into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone. The volcanologists have stated that there are strong possibilities of 'sudden and hazardous' phreatic eruptions.

Residents of Sorsogon, especially those living close to any river or stream on the southeast, southwest, and northwest sector have been advised to be on the lookout for 'sediment-laden' water by the authorities.

"Vigilance in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall during a phreatic eruption is a must," the agency added further. The civil aviation officials have also been cautioned against flying close to Bulusan because a phreatic eruption might occur anytime.

The Phivolcs is closely monitoring the Volcano's condition for any new development and will make a public announcement if any change is observed in the current situation.