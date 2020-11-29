Indonesia's Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted on Sunday, November 29, and videos as well as images of the incident spread across the social media platforms.

The eruption caused the release of smoke and ash four kilometers into the sky. Due to the current situation, authorities closed the local airport and issued a flight warning. As of now, there are no reports of any injuries or damage linked to the volcanic eruption that occurred in a remote part of the south-east Asian archipelago.

Alert Status

As reported, the Indonesian authorities raised the volcano's alert status to its second-heist level as there is a possibility of the lava flow. A two-kilometer no-go zone around the volcano area was also expanded to four kilometers.

Flights were asked to steer clear of the area as the ash from the volcano falling on the Wunopitu airport in East Nusa Tenggara. The airport is now temporarily closed. The geological agency of Indonesia said, "People are advised to not carry out any activities within a 4km radius from the crater."





Almost 130 active volcanoes are there in Indonesia and it is because of the position of the South-east Asian country which is situated on the Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur frequently.

In 2018, when volcano Anak Krakatau, located in between Java and Sumatra islands erupted, it caused an underwater landslide that triggered a tsunami that killed more than 400 people.