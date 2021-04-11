Mother Arrested After 3 Young Children Found Stabbed to Death In Los Angeles Apartment

The Los Angeles Police have has arrested a woman after they found bodies of three children in an apartment. The woman is identified as 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, mother of the three deceased children. The incident occurred in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles on April 10.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department [LAPD], the three children were under the age of five years. The eldest was 3-year-old, the second child was 2-year-old and the youngest one was only six-month-old. LAPD had said that they received a report in this regard from the grandmother of the three children. The mother is said to have stolen a truck and had fled the place by the time children's grandmother arrived at the apartment. The woman was later arrested by the LAPD in Bakersfield.

Mother Arrested While Trying to Flee

A report in nbclosangeles.com news website states that when grandmother of the children entered the apartment in Reseda on April 10 morning, she found the three children stabbed to death. She immediately made a report to the police and informed about the situation. Carrillo was considered as the only prime suspect of the case, but she was nowhere to be found in the house.

"Today at about 9:30 AM, West Valley Patrol Officers responded to the 8000 block of Reseda Blvd for a radio call involving a possible death at one of the apartments. The officers went inside an apartment and discovered 3 children at scene," stated LAPD.

Cops later found that Carrillo had carjacked a vehicle. Reports claim that she had stolen a silver Toyota pickup truck and was travelling towards Bakersfield. Thus they put up the information along with her photograph on their social media handle asking the public to help trace and arrest the woman. "The cause of death has yet to be determined, as well as a motive. At this time we are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in this case, a female Hispanic 30 years old named Liliana Carrillo," LAPD tweeted.

Hours later, Carrillo was arrested in in Ponderosa, in Tulare County, north of Bakersfield. LAPD City Fire Department pronounced all three children deceased at scene. Cops stated that investigation will be conducted jointly by the Robbery-Homicide Division and the Juvenile Division. Currently, Carrillo is the sole suspect in the case. No information about the father of three children is available yet.