Motel California Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Motel California episode 9 will air on MBC on Friday (February 7) at 9:50 PM KST. In the upcoming chapter, Cheon Yeon Soo and Ji Kang Hee will officially start dating and begin to openly express their feelings for one another. According to the production team, viewers can expect to watch a sweet date as an official couple. People in Korea can watch the ninth episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Motel California is an ongoing MBC romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo. It is based on a novel by Shim Yoon Seo titled Home, Bitter Home. Lee Seo Yoon wrote the script, and Kim Hyung Min directed the mini-series. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Motel California episode 9, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its ninth episode on MBC on Friday (February 7) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the ninth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Motel California Episode 9:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Motel California episode 9 preview shows Yeon Soo and Kang Hee expressing their affection for one another as an official couple. The newly released stills show Yeon Soo playfully teasing Kang Hee after he finds her hiding behind the teddy bear in his room. According to the production team, the couple will showcase their chemistry as lovers in the upcoming chapter.

"In the upcoming episode, Kang Hee and Yeon Soo, who have kept viewers on edge, will finally express their affection for each other as an official couple. Please stay tuned to see if Kang Hee and Yeon Soo can enjoy a sweet date under the radar in town and how they will showcase their chemistry as an official couple rather than just friends," the producers shared.