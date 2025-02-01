Motel California Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Motel California episode 8 will air on MBC on Saturday (February 1) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature casual dates between Cheon Yeon Soo and Ji Kang Hee. The couple will spend quality time during their stay in Seoul. According to the production team, the viewers can expect a lovely romance between the couple. People in Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Motel California is an ongoing MBC romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo. It is based on a novel by Shim Yoon Seo titled Home, Bitter Home. Lee Seo Yoon wrote the script, and Kim Hyung Min directed the mini-series. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Motel California episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Motel California Episode 8:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Motel California episode 8 preview shows Yeon Soo and Kang Hee enjoying a cozy date in Seoul. A newly released still shows the couple playfully posing for pictures in a photo booth. According to the production team, the viewers can watch the upcoming episode to see what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

Another image shows the couple walking side by side while enjoying ice cream. Will Kang Hee and Yeon Soo become a real couple and officially start dating in the upcoming episode?