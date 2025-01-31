Motel California Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Motel California episode 7 will air on MBC on Friday (January 31) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will follow Cheon Yeon Soo and Ji Kang Hee as they take their relationship to the next level. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch a romantic tension for the couple. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Motel California is an ongoing MBC romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo. It is based on a novel by Shim Yoon Seo titled Home, Bitter Home. Lee Seo Yoon wrote the script, and Kim Hyung Min directed the mini-series. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Motel California episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its seventh episode on MBC on Friday (January 31) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Motel California Episode 7:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Motel California episode 7 preview shows Yeon Soo and Kang Hee sitting comfortably on a cozy sofa in Kang Hee's apartment in Seoul. The images tease a romantic tension between the couple as it shows Yeon Soo affectionately leaning towards his lover as she lovingly looks at him. According to the production team, the viewers can watch the upcoming episode to see what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

"In episode 7, airing tonight, the romantic tension between Kang Hee and Yeon Soo will intensify even further. Please look forward to seeing how Kang Hee and Yeon Soo's exciting and sweet tug-of-war romance will develop," the production team shared.