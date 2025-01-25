Motel California Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Motel California episode 6 will air on MBC on Saturday (January 25) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the romantic relationship between Cheon Yeon Soo and Ji Kang Hee. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch a turning point for the former couple. People in Korea can watch the sixth episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Motel California is an ongoing MBC romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo. It is based on a novel by Shim Yoon Seo titled Home, Bitter Home. Lee Seo Yoon wrote the script, and Kim Hyung Min directed the mini-series. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Motel California episode 6, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its sixth episode on MBC on Saturday (January 25) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the sixth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Motel California Episode 6:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Motel California episode 6 preview shows Yeon Soo hugging Kang Hee from the back. Another image shows Yeon Soo holding Kang Hee in his arms near the lake. According to the production team, the viewers can watch the upcoming episode to see what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

"In Episode 6, a hidden secret behind Kang Hee and Yeon Soo's painful breakup will come to light. As a result, there will be a turning point in the 23-year story of their first love. Please look forward to it," the production team shared.