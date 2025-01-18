Motel California Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Motel California episode 4 will air on MBC on Saturday (January 18) at 9:50 PM KST. Cheon Yeon Soo and Ji Kang Hee will reunite in Hana-eup. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch a new beginning for the former couple. People in Korea can watch the fourth episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Motel California is an MBC romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo. It is based on a novel by Shim Yoon Seo titled Home, Bitter Home. Lee Seo Yoon wrote the script, and Kim Hyung Min directed the mini-series. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Motel California episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Motel California Episode 4:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Motel California episode 4 preview shows Yeon Soo carrying Kang Hee on his back. Though the female lead comfortably sleeps on her first love's back, he has a complicated expression. According to the production team, the former couple could experience a change in feelings while spending time together in Hana-eup.

"In Episode 4, after Kang Hee returns to Hana-eup after being put in charge of the motel remodeling project, a new chapter of Kang Hee and Yeon Soo's story begins. As the two of them reunite in Hana-eup, their exes love story will begin in earnest. So please look forward to it," the production team shared.