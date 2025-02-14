Motel California Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Motel California episode 11 will air on MBC on Friday (February 14) at 9:50 PM KST. In the upcoming chapter, Ji Kang Hee will meet her younger self. The newly released stills show her embracing her younger counterpart. According to the production team, the upcoming episode will reveal details of her childhood trauma. People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Motel California is an ongoing MBC romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo. It is based on a novel by Shim Yoon Seo titled Home, Bitter Home. Lee Seo Yoon wrote the script, and Kim Hyung Min directed the mini-series. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Motel California episode 11, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Motel California Episode 11:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Motel California episode 11 preview shows Kang Hee embracing her younger self. The newly released stills show the female lead desperately trying to heal the wounds from her childhood through deep affection for her younger self. According to the production team, the upcoming episode will reveal the details of her childhood.

"The next episode will reveal the truth behind Kang Hee's trauma. Previously, Kang Hee tearfully broke up with Yeon Soo after confronting long-buried memories of her past. What hidden truth lies behind the accident that has haunted Kang Hee for years? And what new challenges await Kang Hee and Yeon Soo as they face this turning point in their relationship? Please stay tuned until the end," the producers shared.