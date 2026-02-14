More Than One Kidnapped Nancy Guthrie? Sheriff Claims Multiple Gloves Were Found in Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mom

Investigators searching for missing Nancy Guthrie, 84, have come across "quite a number" of gloves as the case nears the two-week mark, according to Chris Nanos. The sheriff shared the update after authorities confirmed they are still trying to determine whether a single black glove found near Guthrie's home on Wednesday is connected to her disappearance.

Nanos didn't specify the exact number of gloves recovered, KVOA reported. However, he indicated that the possible evidence wasn't found near the house, but rather several miles away from Guthrie's home. "We don't even know the true value of these gloves," he said, adding that the items have been sent off for DNA analysis.

Questions of Multiple Kidnappers Arise

Nanos said some of the gloves were found as far away as Oracle Road — roughly seven miles from Guthrie's home. He noted that investigators had visited a Circle K location on Oracle Road early in the case after receiving a tip about a possible vehicle linked to the disappearance.

The sheriff addressed the issue while pushing back against accusations that he had withheld evidence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He clarified that some items were sent to a private DNA lab in Florida, rather than the FBI's national crime lab in Quantico, a move that drew criticism but was part of the ongoing investigation into Guthrie's disappearance.

"Not even close to the truth," Nanos told the outlet.

"Actually, the FBI just wanted to send the one or two they found by the crime scene, closest to it — mile, mile and a half ... I said 'No, why do that? Let's just send them all to where all the DNA exist, all the profiles and the markers exist.' They agreed, makes sense," Nanos said of the gloves.

Trump Claims Case Has Progressed

This came as President Donald Trump said "progress has been made" in the search for Nancy Guthrie since the Federal Bureau of Investigation joined the case. Federal agents traveled to Tucson to help local authorities as the investigation into the 84-year-old's disappearance moved into its second week.

"Ultimately, when the FBI got involved, I think, you know, progress has been made," Trump told reporters on Friday.

When asked why the case hadn't been fully handed over to federal authorities, Trump explained, "It was a local case originally and they didn't want to let go of it, which is fine, it's up to them. It's really up to the community."

Trump also cautioned against jumping to conclusions, saying it was still too soon to say whether cartels or even a "nation-state" could have played any role in the abduction.

"You can't say that yet. It's a little bit early. But somebody either knew what they were doing very well, or they were rank amateurs," he said. "Either way, it's not a good situation."