Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 Renewal, Casting, Story, and More

K-drama fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to watch the second season of popular SBS fantasy thriller drama, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The mini-series ended on a sad note in November 2016, and it could be one of the reasons for its followers to wait for a new sequel.

The drama, starring Lee Joon Gi and IU in lead roles, had planned for a happy ending. But the finale featured a separation of its central characters, Wang So and Hae Soo. Several speculations were doing the rounds that a special episode of the mini-series to feature the happy ending of its power couple. However, the broadcasting channel never telecast the chapter.

Here is Everything to Know About Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2

Renewal - Though the followers of this historical drama have been urging SBS to renew the show for a second season, the broadcasters are still tight-lipped about it. Nevertheless, the lead cast members, Joon Gi and IU shared their hopes about reuniting onscreen as Wang So and Hae So in the second season.

While interacting with her Scarlet Heart Ryeo co-star on his birthday, IU optimistically said it would be "amazing" to gather together for the next sequel. In the meantime, Joon Gi hinted that the popularity of this drama among K-drama fans outside Korea increases its chances of returning with a second season.

Casting - IU and Joon Gi assured their fans that they are a part of the new sequel if the drama gets renewed by SBS. But the actors said the rest of the cast members have become very popular with great stardom. So, they might be busy with new projects, and it may be difficult for them to join this mini-series.

Despite their tight schedules, they could reprise their roles in the new sequel because everybody who was part of this drama had lots of fun during the production process, added IU.

Story - The historical fantasy thriller drama is based on the Chinese novel Bu Bu Jing Xin, and it is also the Korean adaption of the C-drama Scarlet Heart. In the second season of the C-drama, the story focuses on connecting the loss ends, and there is no time traveler. Scarlet Heart Ryeo 2 may also feature a similar story.

If the show gets renewed for the second season, the special episode of the first season could be the premiere episode of the new sequel. The season may begin with a time-jump and show the first meeting between Wang So and Hae Soo at the museum. According to IU and Joon Gi, it is a very emotional scene, and it's a must-watch.

"Our actress Lee Ji Eun (IU) showed amazing acting that day. I wondered how someone could cry so sorrowfully. Even now, I cry seeing your emotion in that scene," Joon Gi shared.

"I feel sad that we could not show fans the scene where Wang So and Hae Soo meet, but your visuals were also good. In the modern-day scene, you have short hair and a suit. Your visuals in that scene where you handed me a handkerchief—it was a shame that it did not make it on TV. Your fans would have gone wild if that had aired," IU added.