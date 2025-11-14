Montana Man Convicted of Killing Camper Initially Believed to Have Been Mauled by Bear

A Montana man was convicted of murder in connection with a death at a Montana campsite that was initially reported as a possible bear mauling.

Darren Christopher Abbey attacked Dustin Kjersem with a block of wood and an axe, before stabbing him a screwdriver, at Kjersem's campsite near Big Sky in 2024, the Gallatin County Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

Abbey and Kjersem Met While Camping, Shared Drinks

A jury found Abbey guilty of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. According to the release, prosecutors said Abbey met Kjersem while the two were camping in October 2024. They allegedly shared drinks in Kjersem's wall tent before Abbey murdered him.

Abbey later admitted to taking Kjersem's guns, cooler, cell phones, and other belongings before leaving the scene and returning the next day to hide evidence, prosecutors said.

Kjersem's Girlfriend Reported His Death as Possible Bear Attack After Finding His Body

Prosecutors said investigators responded to the scene after Kjersem's girlfriend and another friend found his body and reported it as a possible bear attack. However, detectives soon discovered "extensive evidence of a violent struggle and no signs of an animal encounter."

Prosecutors said forensic analysis exposed the truth: Abbey's DNA was found on a beer can inside the tent, which linked him to the scene.



Abbey Claimed He Killed Kjersem in Self-Defense After He Threatened Him

Abbey, who did not testify during the trial, claimed the murder was in self-defense after Kjersem threatened him. Authorities said there were inconsistencies in his story, and pointed to multiple chop wounds in the attack.

An inmate information document from Gallatin County last year said the defendant listed an organizational affiliation with white supremacists. State Department of Corrections records said his tattoos included an iron cross with a swastika.

Abbey's sentencing was scheduled on December 30 before District Court Judge Peter Ohman. Abbey will remains in custody until the hearing.