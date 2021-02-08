It was around a couple of months back that a mysterious monolith was discovered in the Utah desert. The monolith soon disappeared from the desert, and it was soon followed by more monolith discoveries in Romania and California. Even though experts have already classified these monoliths as manmade artworks, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that these structures could be actually placed on planet Earth by aliens to proclaim their presence.

New Monolith Discovered in Turkey

And now, a new monolith has been discovered in Turkey. The monolith was discovered in Gobeklitepe, an ancient 12,000-year-old archeological site that was once the site of a holy temple. Interestingly, the monolith discovered in Turkey has a similar shape to the one discovered in Utah.

In a video released online, the monolith can be seen guarded by soldiers with guns. However, in the same video, people can be seen looking at the monolith very closely, and some of them were trying to read the words written in it.

Monolith Analyzed by Scott C Waring

As the Turkey monolith video went viral on the internet, popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring analyzed it and concluded that alien presence on Earth could be real. In a recent post on his website UFO Sightings Daily, Waring claimed that this monolith could be most probably an alien artifact.

"The object is seen in the video surrounded by four poles with warning tape wrapped around it to keep people from touching the object. But the most bewildering thing of all...is that there are Turkish military soldiers holding assault rifles guarding the monolith. Now if this was just art, there would be no soldiers. The only reason that the Turkish government would send soldiers is if they thought this object could actually be an alien relic that landed in this location. They see the monolith as a possible alien artifact and that if it falls into the wrong hands...it could pose a risk to Turkish national security," wrote Waring on his website.

A few weeks back, Haim Eshed, who served as the head of Israel's space security program for more than 30 years, had claimed that the existence of aliens is real. Eshed also claimed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with aliens. Assuring the presence of a galactic federation, Eshed shockingly claimed that there is a secret underground base on Mars.