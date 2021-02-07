Human curiosity has played a crucial role in determining the advancement of species, and this single factor has made us the most technologically advanced beings on Earth. However, several experts believe that there could be species like humans on other planets, as life, if somewhere exists is prone to evolution. If advanced aliens exist in deep space, they could be also probing for other life forms on planets like earth. Avi Loeb, a top Harvard physicist, strongly believes that one such alien probe recently visited the solar system.

Mysteries Surrounding Oumuamua

In 2017, space scientists were shocked to see an interstellar object in the solar system. After the discovery, many space scientists classified it as an interstellar comet. However, Avi Loeb put forward a different theory and assured that this mysterious object with a weird shape could be most probably an alien space vessel.

In his new book Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth, Loeb has detailed several convincing proofs that suggest that Oumuamua could be an alien probe.

According to Loeb, Oumuamua lacks several qualities of a comet which includes the classic tail and excessive acceleration during its course. Even though several space experts claim that a phenomenon called outgassing is the reason behind Oumuamua's excessive acceleration, Loeb strongly believes that this abnormal push is due to its artificial origin.

"It exhibited some additional force. Usually, that force comes from the rocket effect of the cometary tail, but there was no cometary tail. So the question was, what produces this excess push?" said Loeb in an interview with Salon.

Loeb Says Scientific Community is Prejudiced

In his new book, Loeb suggests that the scientific community should show some open-mindedness to accept the realities which may sometimes out of their knowledge.

"Recall the clerics who refused to look through Galileo's telescope. The scientific community's prejudice or closed-mindedness – however you want to describe it – is particularly pervasive and powerful when it comes to the search for alien life, especially intelligent life. Many researchers refuse to even consider the possibility that a bizarre object or phenomenon might be evidence of an advanced civilization," wrote Loeb.

Loeb also added that the weird thought of considering humans as the only privileged and special species on earth is arrogant, and he strongly suggests that there could be more advanced alien intelligence out there in space. According to Loeb, Oumuamua is just the beginning, and humans will encounter more such space vessels in the future.