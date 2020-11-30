It was around a few days back that a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew discovered a mysterious monolith in the remote region of the Utah desert. The monolith discovered in the desert looked like a free-standing plank sculpture made of steel. And now, the monolith in the Utah desert has been removed, but not by government officials.

The Mystery of Monolith Continues

A visitor named Ricardo Marino went to the spot where the monolith was placed recently. However, he was shocked to see nothing left in the spot where the monolith was actually there.

Marino, in a video posted on Instagram, revealed that he saw a pickup truck with a large object in its bed driving in the opposite direction just a few moments before he reached there.

A Bureau of Land Management spokesperson also confirmed this news, and he made it clear that the monolith has disappeared without any trace of evidence.

"We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the "monolith" has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party. The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff's office," the spokesperson told Fox13.

Scott C Waring Suspects Alien Connection

As the news of the monolith's mysterious disappearance surfaced online, self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring claimed that extraterrestrials might have removed the object from there.

"In its place were a few rocks in a tiny pile. No metal fragments were visible and no metallic pieces or holes were visible in the photos. What happened to the monolith only time will tell. Perhaps an art collector offered a bounty on the item and had to bring it to him. Or perhaps it was an alien probe and it just went home," wrote Waring on his blog UFO Sightings Daily.