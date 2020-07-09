A rather audacious monkey at an Indonesian zoo has become a viral sensation after a video shows the macaque attempting to undo an Irish tourist's shorts while leering on her breasts, possibly looking for food.

The video of the incident filmed sometime last year at the island of Bali at Ubud's "Sacred Monkey Forest," which is a sanctuary for Balinese long-tailed monkeys shows a 38-year-old female tourist from Ireland being the muse of a curious monkey's muse.

Jill Porter, an administration officer from Castlerock, Northern Ireland, was on a holiday in Bali and along with her friends, she was visiting the Sacred Monkey Sanctuary in Ubud when a rather bold monkey took an interest in her.

Though before entering the sacred monkey forest in Ubud, the forest officials had advised Jill and her friends not to be scared when the animals approach. Jill, however, said she was shocked when the macaque decided to sit on her lap.

The 23-second clipping of the incident that has now gone viral online shows, the curious monkey first tries to undo Jill's denim shorts, and then it pulls on her shirt while proceeding to peek into her breasts. The curious long-tailed macaque at one point even pulls at her hair.

Jill who was visibly shocked by the behavior of the curious monkey believes that the Balinese macaque must have been hungry and looking for food, which is a common behavior among these primates inside the sacred Bali sanctuary.

"I think the monkeys may have been hungry and just looking for food," Jill said according to a MailOnline report.

The entire video of Jill sitting on the bench while being investigated by the curious monkey was filmed by a friend, who can be heard laughing hysterically while saying "I am dying!" The video, which was shared on TikTok has close to 200,000 views on the last count.

Ubud Monkey Forest, which is known locally as Mandala Suci Wenara Wana is the sanctuary and natural habitat of the Balinese long-tailed Monkey. Located at Padangtegal Ubud, Bali, the monkey sanctuary has close to 1049 monkeys living inside the 12.5-hectare property. As per its official website, the monkey sanctuary has been shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.