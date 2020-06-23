An 18-year-old Instagram influencer who became a millionaire at the age of 15 died in a fatal bike crash moments after posting a video showing her enjoying the holidays with her boyfriend in Bali.

Dozens of photos and images have emerged on social media that show the final moments of Anastasia Tropitsel who died in the shocking motorbike crash while holidaying on the Indonesian island.

According to local reports, Anastasia Tropitsel head injuries after the bike she was riding crashed into a roadside fence. The impact of the collision threw onto the adjacent road, reports said.

Several disturbing images of the accident are doing the rounds on social media, that show the body of the 18-year-old millionaire lying on the side of the road, with her arms and legs bent.

The teenage Instagram influencer had over 1.1 million followers and was on vacation with her Ukrainian boyfriend Viktor. Videos circulated on social media show Viktor sitting on the road holding the lifeless body of Anastasia Tropitsel.

Iptu Ketut Sukadi, Public Relations Officer for the Denpasar Police told The Bali Sun that speed may have played a role in the accident.

The accident occurred on Sunset Road at the intersection of Jalan Kunti, Sukadi said adding that the helmet that Anastasia was wearing a helmet that came off in the impact.

"The victim was riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle out of control," said Sukadi.

However, according to her boyfriend Viktor Maydanovich, who was on a bike next to her said that her bike began to "wobble" at about 60 mph and lost control, colliding with a roadside fence.

In a social media post, he said: "My beloved girl is not with us. Please, my friends, say your last farewell to her with your good thoughts and meditations. It is very important. (Anastasia) was moving at a speed of 50 to 62mph along a major road, where everybody goes at such a speed. She always rode very safely and accurately. Then her bike started wobbling."

Anastasia became a social media blogger at the age of 12 and it is popularly said that she "became a millionaire at 15" due to her successful internet presence.

She told her million-plus young followers: "I inspire you to do what you can't. I grow your wings and send you to go freelance."

It is learned that Anastasia recently had bought the Kawasaki Ninja 250 motorbike after she decided to stay back in Bali to work on her social media presence. It is rumored that the teenager defied her father who had scolded her and asked to focus on her business.