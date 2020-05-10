annual event The Money in the Bank will be held at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, 10 May, but the only difference being the pay-per-view event is held without the live audience due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, the excitement for the TV audience is that there is a twist to the event since the men's and women's Money Bank Ladder matches is held simultaneously, but the drama begins from WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Well, the matches takes off on the ground floor of Titan Towers and the briefcases containing contracts for championships will awaiting on the roof of the corporate tower.

The Event

The Money in the Bank begins at 7 pm ET and the kickoff show commences one hour before the actual event. The pay-per-view guarantees at least three hour of entertainment.

Where to watch the Money in the Bank live online?

The main event will be live streamed on WWE app and on its website. The new subscribers can sign up for WWE Network and get their first month free and watch Money in the Bank without paying anything.

The existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month.

People from the US sign into with their TV provider to unlock live streaming. Follow the below links to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For an example, the Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on the sonyliv.com

Match Card: