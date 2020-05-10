Close
annual event The Money in the Bank will be held at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, 10 May, but the only difference being the pay-per-view event is held without the live audience due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Money in the Bank
Money in the Bank 2020. WWE

However, the excitement for the TV audience is that there is a twist to the event since the men's and women's Money Bank Ladder matches is held simultaneously, but the drama begins from WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Well, the matches takes off on the ground floor of Titan Towers and the briefcases containing contracts for championships will awaiting on the roof of the corporate tower.

The Event
The Money in the Bank begins at 7 pm ET and the kickoff show commences one hour before the actual event. The pay-per-view guarantees at least three hour of entertainment.

Where to watch the Money in the Bank live online?
The main event will be live streamed on WWE app and on its website. The new subscribers can sign up for WWE Network and get their first month free and watch Money in the Bank without paying anything.

The existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month.

People from the US sign into with their TV provider to unlock live streaming. Follow the below links to watch the event online:

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For an example, the Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on the sonyliv.com

Match Card:

MatchesStipulations
Jeff Hardy vs. CesaroSingles match
Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. CarmellaMoney in the Bank ladder match for a women's championship match contract
Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ StylesMoney in the Bank ladder match for a world championship match contract
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray WyattSingles match for the WWE Universal Championship
Bayley (c) vs. TaminaSingles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth RollinsSingles match for the WWE Championship
The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House PartyFatal 4-Way Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
R-Truth vs. MVPSingles match