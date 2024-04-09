Mohammed Abdul Arfath, Indian Student Missing Since March, Found Dead in Ohio, USA

Mohammed Abdul Arfath, a young Indian student who vanished in March this year, has been tragically discovered deceased in Ohio, USA. Originally from Hyderabad, Arfath traveled to the United States in May 2023 to pursue a Master's degree in IT at Cleveland University. However, he went missing on March 7 of this year.

According to reports from news agency ANI, Arfath's father, Mohd Saleem, revealed that ten days after his disappearance, they received a call from an unidentified person claiming Arfath had been abducted. The caller demanded a ransom of USD 1200 for his safe return.

The Consulate General of India in New York confirmed their ongoing communication with Arfath's family and relevant authorities in the United States on March 21. They expressed deep distress upon learning of Arfath's demise and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family. The consulate assured active engagement with local authorities in Cleveland, Ohio, to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Arfath's passing.

In a social media post, the Consulate expressed anguish over Arfath's death and stated that every available support is being provided to the grieving family for the repatriation of his body to India.

The Consulate's response came following reports of Arfath's disappearance and the demand for ransom made to his family. This incident adds to a series of unfortunate events within the Indian community specifically Indian students in the USA. Arfath is the 11th Indian student died in the United States of America in 2024.

Just last week, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, another Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away, prompting an ongoing police investigation. Additionally, in February of this year, an Indian student faced a brutal assault in Chicago. The Indian Consulate in Chicago confirmed its communication with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, and his wife in India in response to the incident.

These incidents underscore the need for heightened safety measures and support mechanisms for Indian students studying abroad. The Indian government and diplomatic missions continue to work closely with authorities to ensure the well-being and security of Indian nationals overseas.