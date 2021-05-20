A conspiracy theory suggesting that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine contains a poisonous substance, SM-102, has gone viral on social media. The ingredient, which is considered unfit for human and veterinary use, is listed as one of the ingredients of the vaccine.

With the global pandemic infecting thousands every day, Moderna and Pfizer were the first among the pharma giants to have rolled out vaccines to fight the virus. However, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists have continued to embroil the vaccines in a series of controversies.

What is SM-102?

SM-102 is a lipid or a type of fat which is being sold as a research chemical by US based biochemical manufacturing company, Cayman Chemical.

The company's website states that the SM-102 product it sells is "for research use only, not for human or veterinary use." It also includes a safety sheet that identifies hazards such as flammability and "harmful if swallowed," among others.

The Newsweek reported that the SM-102 product sold by the chemical company contains two substances, SM-102 and chloroform. While Cayman Chemical mentions chloroform as the dangerous component, it has placed SM-102 as "other."

SM-102 - Not for Human or Veterinary Use

The claim about Moderna vaccine containing the poisonous substance started after Hal Turner Radio Show published an article titled, "Connecticut Publishes Moderna COVID Vax Ingredients: DEADLY POISON "SM-102 - Not for Human or Veterinary Use."

Stating that the Connecticut Department of Public Health has published the ingredients list for the Moderna COVID "Vaccine" and that data sheet confirms it contains a chemical "SM-102," the article said that the SM-102 Material Safety Data Sheet describes this chemical as "NOT FOR HUMAN OR VETERINARY USE."

"This appears to be what they are injecting into YOUR arm when you take the Moderna COVID Vax. You are APPARENTLY being POISONED! Perhaps this is why so many people are having "adverse reactions" to the so-called "vaccine?" Yet Health departments all over this country are running TV and Radio ads telling the general public this vaccine is "safe." That seems to be FALSE ADVERTISING," read the article further.

Is Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Poisonous?

Speaking to the Newsweek, Al Edwards, impact lead for the pharmacy research division at the University of Reading, said that some solvents are often used to prepare things like lipids, but are removed after use.

"I don't know the exact process used to make the Moderna vaccine, but even if it did involve dissolving the lipid in a solvent such as chloroform, any residual amount of solvent left in the vaccine—if not fully removed—would be measured very precisely and listed as an ingredient. It would also only be allowed if it was known to be safe," added Edwards.

In an email sent to Lead Stories, Jesse Erasmus, a Ph.D. virologist working as a medical school professor and as a postdoctoral fellow in the University of Washington, said that the "SM-102 poison" claim also relies on the wrong MSDS sheet.

Stating that the claim being made by Turner is based on several false assumptions, Erasmus said, "I can just say that the MSDS sheet that they are referring to is not that of the actual ingredient source used to manufacture the vaccine. These ingredients are manufactured at different quality grades, including research grade and good manufacturing practices (GMP) grade."

"The MSDS sheet they refer to is one example of a research grade material and that explains why they have a statement saying that it is not for use in humans. Additionally, the lipid is maintained in a buffer containing chloroform which is a highly volatile organic solvent and the MSDS sheet takes that into account. For cGMP manufacturing, Moderna would need to source a GMP-grade SM102 lipid and any organic solvent used (not sure if it would be chloroform in their case) would be removed during the manufacturing process," read the mail.