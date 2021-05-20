Anthony Fauci Owns Coronavirus Patent; Earns 100% From Pandemic; Here is the Truth

A viral social media post claiming that Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, owns a patent of the global pandemic coronavirus is found to be hoax. The claim also suggests that Fauci's income is completely dependent on keeping the pandemic going.

COVID-19, the fatal virus which was first reported in the Wuhan province of China, has so far infected over 164 million people globally. Several theories have suggested that COVID-19 virus resulted from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, even though the Chinese authorities have denied the allegations.

Fauci and CDC Are Earning Profits From COVID-19

It isn't first time when Fauci, who has remained on the forefront since the outbreak of the pandemic, has been accused of funding the outbreak of virus for personal gains by conspiracy theorists.

The recent conspiracy originated after a video of Wil Paranormal was posted by Bit Chute. The video is captioned, "Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Ralph Baric, the C.D.C. and a list of others wanting to take credit for inventing the Coronavirus are at the Hub of this story. From 2003 - 2018, they controlled 100% of the cash flow that built the empire around the Industrial Complex of Coronavirus."

"This has been a Fraud from the start which has killed millions of unsuspecting people around the world, all to fill the pockets of these murderers with billions of dollars of dirty money. Look, the story is now leaked for everyone to see. Why are these Murderers, these Fraudsters still able to walk freely? Why is the military refusing to stop this bullshit? Millions are being murdered every day this Fraud is allowed to continue," it went on.

Clips From 'Plandemic' Included in New Video

The video contains clips of conspiracist David Martin's Plandemic video. Lead Stories reported that the recent video includes a number of slides from Martin's earlier video claiming that the CDC filed for a patent on the newly isolated coronavirus genome in 2004. Nowhere in the clips is it mentioned that Fauci filed for the patent.

Furthermore, it was also not claimed in Martin's video that Fauci is earning by keeping the pandemic alive. However, the video did speak about CDC earning profits from the patent, a claim which was debunked by multiple factchecking outlets.

Despite the recent claim against Fauci having no basis at all, it certainly caught the fancy of the social media. "He controls the WHO. He funds the Pirbright institute which has a patent on the coronavirus. He didn't DEVELOP the vaxxes Bc he doesn't even have a college degree but he funded their development. Also Fauci," tweeted a user.

"Fauci needs to be tried as a Criminal. He helped design these viruses, funded by Gates. Gates bragged about a 20X return on his money and patents on coronavirus. Event 201 kicked it off in the fall of 2019. Conflict of interest? Why is this guy still walking free?" read another tweet.