Models Wear Nothing but Black Duct Tape in NY Fashion Week Under 'The Black Tape Project'

The New York Fashion Week saw multiple models wearing nothing but black sticky tape while walking on the ramp. The models flaunted duct-tape bikinis, designed by the label 'The Black Project' event held at The Ziegfeld Ballroom during New York Fashion Week on Sunday. This year's event was scheduled from February 11 and will run till February 16.

The said project was created Joel Alvarez, a Cuban-American from Miami who calls himself the 'King of Tape.' Alvarez has previously displayed his designs at the Miami Swim Week and the Cannes Film Festival.

The models wore nothing except black duct tapes made into intricate designs. The body art received a rapturous applaud from the audience who sat stunned looking at models who flaunted designs made out of the sticky product on their skin.

'The Black Tape Project'

A model named Abril shared her experience of being a part of 'The Black Tape Project' on Twitter and noted that it was an 'honor to showcase my body that I love so much for this artistry.'

According to his website, Alvarez is the 'world's only body tape expert, founder, and pioneer of the Body Tape Art Genre.' He has worked with directors like Michael Bay (Pain and Gain) and recording artists like Rick Ross in several Maybach music videos including Maluma 'la luz.'

The description on the website reads that the body tape used to create clothing designs is completely non-toxic and does not leave any adhesive residue on the skin. 'Typically it takes about 2 rolls of tape to achieve a full 'bodysuit' design that you see in our modeling photos,' the website read.

Who is Joel Alvarez?

A first-generation Cuban-American from Miami, Alvarez was living out of his car before finding a box with $26,000 in his grandfather's closet. He used the money to pay off his debts and used the last $1500 of it to buy a camera and started his career in photography.

His work has been published in publications such as Maxim and Playboy. He wants to encourage people around the world to 'try the new genre of body art.'