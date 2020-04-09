Chynna Rogers, 25-year-old hip hop artist was found dead at her Philadelphia house late on Wednesday. Chynna started her career as a model but later became a popular rapper. The news of her death was revealed by her manager John Miller, who also said that the cause of her death was not known yet.

Reports also claim that most of the songs by Chynna had 'death' as a recurring theme. Even her latest album had the song "I case I die first". This was also the title of her tour. In fact, Chynna in her last Instagram post shared a snippet of a video with the caption: "I think there's too many soundtracks to our lives, I need music to die to."

Chynna Rogers dead

Chynna had houses in Manhattan and Philadelphia and she shuttled between the cities. She became popular with her hip-hop collective ASAP Mob. Chynna was only 14 years when she was discovered by Ford Models scout. She did catalogue work for the agency for three years. She was also a part of the denim campaign in a runaway show for DKNY.

In fact, as a fan, Chynna had approached rapper ASAP Yams on Twitter and expressed her desire to work as an intern with him when she was just 15. This request was accepted and then they became friends. ASAP Yams asked her to write own lyrics. She released singles and performed with ASAP Mob. Her best-performing songs were "Selfie" and "Glen Coco," and her songs had made to music platforms including SoundCloud and Spotify. ASAP Mob took to Twitter to express his sadness and wrote: "REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS."

Chynna's family condoled her death and said that their daughter was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. It can be noted that the US has lost a number of rappers lately. Rapper Juice WRLD died in December of a drug overdose when he was just 21 years old. Her mentor ASAP Yams also had died in 2015 due to accidental drug intoxication when he was 26-years-old.

Chynna has left behind her father Michael Magness, brothers Jeremy Payne and Michael Magness; and a sister Nala Magness. She had lost her mother Wendy Payne in 2017.