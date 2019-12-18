"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actor Brian Tarantina's cause of death was revealed as an accidental drug overdose. According to the New York City Medical Examiner's office, the 60-year-old died on Nov. 3 from acute intoxication by combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine.

The actor's death was first reported after his representative confirmed to TMZ that he had died. At the time, his representative said that the actor's death was the result of complications due to a recent illness.

However, an autopsy report obtained by the gossip site claimed that he died from an overdose of multiple drugs. This was later confirmed by Executive Director of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Aja Worthy-Davis. His death has been ruled accidental.

Tarantina was best known as Bootsy on "Gilmore Girls" and Jackie on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." He joined the cast of the latter onstage at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, when the show won for best comedy series ensemble. He was known for playing tough guy roles in films such as "Uncle Buck," "Jacob's Ladder," "The Jerky Boys," and "Donnie Brasco." He also made appearances on TV shows as varied as "Gilmore Girls," "Law & Order," "The Sopranos," "Blue Bloods," "Miami Vice" and "The Good Wife."

In his final film role, Tarantina appeared alongside Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss in 2019's "The Kitchen."