Model and Former Miss Asia World Angy Morad Dies at 33 After Childbirth—Newborn Also Passes Away

Angy Morad, a renowned Syrian model and actress, has died at the age of 33 after complications from childbirth. The former Miss Asia World 2017 and her newborn both succumbed to a severe infection, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Husband Samer Hakky Speaks Out

Morad's husband, businessman Samer Hakky, expressed his heartbreak in an emotional statement: "I mourn my wife, my lover, my cherished one, and my life partner, who left me heartbroken and with an endless void."

Her mother, Annie Orfalla, was the first to confirm the news, revealing that Morad had been battling health issues before her tragic passing.

Fatal Infection and Medical Concerns

According to Orfalla, Morad suffered from inflammation and underwent tests in Lebanon. No virus was detected, and doctors prescribed medication. However, Morad reportedly chose not to take it.

"My daughter only had inflammation and underwent tests in Lebanon. There was no virus, but she was afraid to take the medicine," Orfalla said. "This developed into a severe infection, and she neglected her health." The infection rapidly worsened, leading to complications.

Complications During Pregnancy

Morad went into labor while battling pneumonia, which led to severe lung complications. Despite intensive care, neither she nor her newborn survived.

Medical teams worked tirelessly to stabilize her, but the infection had spread too far. Her health deteriorated rapidly, and she passed away shortly after childbirth.

Haunting Facebook Post Resurfaces

A past Facebook post by Morad has gone viral following her death. On January 26, 2025, she posted: "I am dying, forgive me."

Fans speculate she may have sensed her condition worsening, adding to the sorrow surrounding her passing.

A Prominent Career Cut Short

Born in Damascus in 1992, Morad graduated from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts and began acting in 2007. She starred in popular series such as Al-Gharib and Baqaa Daw 13 and made a comeback in 2025 with Souq Al Haramia.

Her most notable achievement was winning Miss Asia World 2017, which brought her international fame.

Grief and Tributes

Morad is survived by her husband and their four-year-old daughter. Her death has left the entertainment industry and her fans in mourning. Social media is flooded with tributes, remembering her as a talented actress, devoted mother, and inspiring figure.

Celebrities and colleagues have also expressed condolences, highlighting the importance of health awareness and timely medical intervention.

Enduring Legacy

Angy Morad's passing is a tragic reminder of life's unpredictability. While she is no longer present, her legacy will continue to inspire those who admired her.

Our thoughts go out to her family. May she and her newborn rest in peace.