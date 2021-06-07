Mo Brooks Accidentally Tweets Out His Gmail Password While Attacking Eric Swalwell For 'Illegally' Serving Capitol Riot Lawsuit

Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks took to Twitter to attack Eric Swalwell on Sunday afternoon after the California Democrat served him a lawsuitseeking to hold him partially accountable for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Swallwell, for months, has been trying to track down the slippery Trump ally and Senate candidate. The Democrat's lengthy effort to serve Brooks with the Capitol lawsuit even saw him hiring on a private investigator to track down the Alabama lawmaker.

The lawsuit alleges that Brooks, Trump and several other GOP political allies including former President's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, were "responsible for the injury and destruction" that took place on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Blames Accuses Swallwell of Illegally Breaking into His House, Accosting his Wife

Brooks ranted on Twitter that the subpoena was illegally served to him because the process server was caught "sneaking into [his] house and accosting [his] wife."

"Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint (on my WIFE). HORRIBLE Swalwell's team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife! Alabama Code 13A-7-2: 1st degree criminal trespass. Year in jail. $6000 fine. More to come!," Brooks railed against Swalwell in the tweet.

He accompanied the tweet with a screenshot of his laptop screen showing the Alabama state legislature and penalties associated with illegal trespassing.

However, he failed to realized that the image contained his PIN number as well as the password to his Gmail account taped on the bottom of his screen.

Twitter Reactions

It didn't take long for that revelation to make its way to social media, leading to widespread trolling of the Republican lawmaker. While some joked about the irony of Brooks' situation others drew attention to the fact that he sits on two influential House committees.

"Mo Brooks accidentally tweeting out his gmail password and PIN number in a tweet implying someone would have to be sneaky to take advantage of him is, in a word, hilarious," tweeted one user.

"You tape your passwords to your laptop? And then take a picture and tweet it to the world? And, wait - hang on! - you're on the Armed Services subcommittee for Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems? Surely not! Even Gohmert's not this dumb," commented another.

Here are some of the other reactions: