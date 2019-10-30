Big Bang's leader G-Dragon completed his mandatory military service on October 26 and the singer has promised fans that he will soon return to work. G-Dragon, also known as Kwon Ji Young, was discharged on Saturday in Yongin, South Korea after serving for a total of one year and eight months.

Despite a previous notice from YG Entertainment asking fans to refrain from going to the discharge point to prevent the spread of the African swine fever virus, around 3,000 still waited to see the rapper. When he emerged from the military base, G-Dragon greeted his fans warmly and thanked them for waiting for him.

"I will return to my job and faithful to my work," the singer said, as quoted by Reuters. The singer celebrated the competition of his service by posting photos of his memories in the military on Instagram. It remains unclear what G-Dragon's next career move will be considering that two other members of Big Bang, Taeyang and Daesung, are still serving in the military. They are set to be discharged in November.

Seungri, on the other hand, announced earlier this year that he will retire from the music industry after being embroiled in a series of criminal investigations involving drug and sex trafficking. T.O.P also reportedly said that he has no plans of returning to the group. There's also been no mention as to whether the two rappers will team up for their G-Dragon and T.O.P pairing.

YG Entertainment itself has been rocked by multiple scandals, which ultimately led its CEO Yang Hyun Suk to resign from his post. "But today I am leaving all my duties at YG. YG being stabilized as soon as possible is what I am hoping from the bottom of my heart," he said in a statement earlier this year. "Last but not least, I believe the truth beneath all the rumours and what is currently being reported will be probed thoroughly."

YG Entertainment has not made any announcement regarding G-Dragon's comeback or whether Big Bang will have a reunion once Taeyang and Daesung complete their service. G-Dragon enlisted in the military in February 2018. His last self-titled EP prior to his enlistment was released in 2017 and peaked at No. 192 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release.

Fans are looking forward to some new material from G-Dragon and given that he will soon resume work, fans are hotly anticipating a new album from the rapper.