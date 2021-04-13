Mitch McConnell Sidesteps Donald Trump Calling Him A 'Dumb Son of a B***h'

Former US President Donald Trump went on an offensive against Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, calling him a ''dumb son of a b***h'' at a Republican donors event held on Sunday evening at his residence in Mar-a-Lago.

"If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a b***h Mitch McConnell, they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it,'' Trump told the assembled RNC members, according to The Washington Post and also called him a ''stone cold loser.''

The private event, which only saw rich donors in attendance sharing the room with Trump, say he was also critical about former Vice President Mike Pence saying he should have objected the certification of Joe Biden as the 2020 election was fraudulent.

The harshly worded statement against McConnell rang bells in Washington and while he walked down the hallway of Congress, the Senate minority leader was mobbed by reporters asking him to comment on Trump's offensive laced tirade against him.

McConnell, known for being tight-lipped with reporters, didn't comment or respond to any questions and straight away declined to answer about the former president's comments.

However, the questions were asked in Congress as he walked towards his office but it looks like he's likely to face another round of questions about the same issue on Tuesday, as he's set to hold his weekly news conference.

McConnell has mostly remained mum and has refused to speak out against Trump and the upcoming press conference will be an ice-breaker if he ends up slamming the former president for his comments.

Mitch McConnell was in the good books of Donald Trump all throughout his presidency but a massive rift opened up between the two after the 2020 election results were out.

While Trump called the election "rigged" and "stolen" from him, McConnell refused to dance to his tunes by saying he doesn't believe the election was fraudulent and also congratulated Joe Biden for winning the election.

After the Capitol riots, McConnell voted to acquit Trump during the impeachment trail but said in a press conference he was "morally responsible" for the insurrection on January 6, which did not go down well with Trump and the wounds between the two seem to be only getting worse.