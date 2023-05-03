Missouri Substitute Teacher Pleads Guilty to Having Sex with Student While His Parents were Away

A former substitute teacher for the Golden City School District who was charged with having sex with a student has pleaded down to a misdemeanor offense. The plea deal requires that she surrender her teaching license.

Jacey B. Stahl, 23, also listed as Jacey Stahl Collins in court records, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Stahl Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail, was Facing 4 Years in Prison

She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with execution of sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. Stahl had been facing a Class E felony count of sexual contact with a student that could have resulted in a sentence of up to four years in prison.

Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said Stahl will also be required to surrender her license to teach in Missouri. Stahl, of Aldritch, Missouri was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, after a joint investigation by the Jasper County and Barton County Sheriff's Departments.

Stahl Accused of Having Sex with Student at His Home

The student told investigations that Collins came to his home in February 2021 when his parents were not there and had sex with him. He told authorities that afterwards, Collins continued communicating with him via text messages and social media. Collins allegedly had another student ask him to destroy his cell phone, offering to buy him a new one to replace it. However, he did not destroy his phone.

Investigators with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force examined the students' phone and say they found Collins' contact information and "multiple" messages, both via text and social media, between Collins and the male student.

Stahl was employed by the school district as a full-time substitute teacher at the time. The age and name of the student involved is redacted on court records.