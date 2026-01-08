Missouri Pastor Accused of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting a Young Girl After Offering Her a Ride Home

A Joplin pastor has been arrested on kidnapping and sexual assault allegations. Joshua Price, 37, is charged with kidnapping, armed criminal action, sexual abuse of a child, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court records obtained by local news outlet KSN 16, a young girl told police she was walking to a friend's house in the area of 7th and Moffet, when a man in a black SUV offered her a ride.

The girl said when she refused, the man showed her a handgun and forced her into his vehicle. The incident reportedly took place last November. The girl told police the man drove her to Schifferdecker Park where he sexually assaulted her and recorded video of the incident. The girl then says she faked a medical issue and the suspect dropped her off near 7th and Connor.

Investigators say the girl later identified the man as Joshua Price, using social media sites SnapChat and Facebook. The Probable Cause Statement says police then subpoenaed Price's phone records and tracked his movements and said it matched the time and location the girl reported the alleged attack.

Price is a pastor with Lost Souls Ministry in Oswego, Kansas. Lost Souls Ministry also operates a church in Joplin. Church leaders we spoke with Wednesday, say they have suspended Price pending the outcome of this case. They say they have spoken to Price and have reviewed court records. Price is being held in the Joplin City Jail on a $100,000 cash only bail. A court date has not yet been set.