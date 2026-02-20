Missouri Man Killed by Friend's Dog After It Turned Aggressive While He Was Playing with it

A man died after being attacked by his friend's dog in Independence, Missouri.

On Wednesday, at around 2:30 p.m., Independence police officers responded to a home on North Mohican Drive, in a neighborhood near Cler-Mont Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 41-year-old Tyler Brennan, inside the home being attacked by a dog named Bruce.

"You can hear him briefly on the Ring door camera say 'Hey Bruce' and then you could hear the dog, and then the camera went dead. And now we know why," said Brennan's mother's boyfriend.

Brennan was playing with the dog when things turned violent at the home where Brennan lived with two friends. The dog belonged to one of the other men.

The dog then reportedly "addressed the officers in an aggressive manner." IPD said the officers feared for the safety of the community if the dog were to escape. This led officers to shoot at the dog again, killing it.

Officers attempted to save the man who had been attacked. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Prior to Wednesday's attack, there were no calls to the address for aggressive animals, police said. Independence police returned to the home Thursday and said there is an active investigation. Police said animal control had never been called to the home previously.