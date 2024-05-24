Missouri Man Accused of Killing Friend After He Caught Him Having Sex with His Wife

A Fenton man is accused of shooting a person who police described as his "friend" after allegedly walking in on the victim having sex with his wife early Thursday, May 23, in St. Louis.

As reported by local news outlet KMOV, St. Louis prosecutors have charged 36-year-old Erick P. Clark with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of 36-year-Derek Conway of St. Louis.

Clark, Conway and His Wife Had Gone Drinking to a Bar Hours Before Shooting

The shooting happened at 1:29 a.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Goethe Avenue. A St. Louis Police probable cause statement supporting charges against Clark shows the incident stemmed from an alleged affair between the suspect's wife and the victim.

Police said Clark, his wife and Conway were all friends. Clark and his wife were allegedly working on their marriage after she had an affair with Conway. Just before the shooting, all three were spending time together at a bar, according to the statement.

Clark was Told Conway and His Wife were Going to Get More Alcohol but Were Caught Having Sex at Mutual Friend's House

After leaving the bar, all three went to Clark and his wife's house. The statement reads that shortly after, the wife and the victim said they were going to get more alcohol.

According to the statement, after more than 45 minutes had passed Clark armed himself with a gun and went searching for them. He allegedly found the vehicle his wife and Conway were driving at the home of a mutual friend and approached the door.

While approaching the door, Clark heard noises he believed were his wife and the victim having sex, according to the statement. Police said he entered the house, his suspicions were confirmed, and he shot Conway two times, killing him.