Missouri AG Wants 15-Year-Old Girl Who Smashed Other Teen's Head into Concrete to Be Charged as an Adult as Victim Fights for Life in Hospital

The Missouri attorney general wants the 15-year-old girl who was caught on camera slamming another high school student's head into the concrete to be charged as an adult -- and hit with homicide charges if the teen victim, who is in critical condition, dies.

"This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim," state AG Andrew Bailey wrote of the video of the assault. "The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide," Bailey said of the teen whose case is being held in juvenile court.

Zero Tolerance Policy

"I will do everything in my power to ensure the perpetrator is held fully accountable," Bailey added in another post.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe also said that all individuals involved in the beating "must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law." "This culture of a complete disregard for human life is unacceptable and it does not represent who we are as Missourians," he said in a statement to First Alert 4.

"Our prayers are with the victim, Kailee, for a full recovery."

The unidentified 15-year-old girl is being charged with assault in connection to the violent attack outside Hazelwood High School, which resulted in another teenager, known only as Kailee, being critically injured.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has confirmed that her case will be handled by the juvenile court system.

Hazelwood East High School students were forced to leave early on Monday due to ongoing investigations into multiple threats stemming from a viral video showing the fight. The altercation occurred around 2:30 pm on Friday near Hazelwood High School.

Disturbing Video of Campus Violence

Disturbing footage of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing another girl repeatedly striking Kailee's head against the concrete following a series of punches that caused her to fall to the ground.

The victim appeared to begin to have a seizure as multiple groups of other teens engaged in brawls just a few feet away.

Police found Kailee with a severe head injury near the intersection of Norgate Drive and Claudine Drive, around a five-minute walk from the high school campus. The teen, whose identity has not been disclosed, was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault in connection to the incident. She was then taken to the St. Louis County Family Court and has remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Police Department is currently investigating the incident.