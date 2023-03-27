Mississippi Woman Who Killed Husband on Facebook Live Accused Him of Cheating on Social Media Before Murder

A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed a man on Facebook Live in Mississippi on Saturday.

Officials with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Columbus shortly before 8 a.m. They found that a 28-year-old man, who lived at the home, had died from a single gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Jeremy Brown.

According to LCSO officials, the victim and 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown were in an argument that turned physical. Brown then allegedly shot the victim, which officials said was captured on Facebook Live.

'Get Your Hands Off Me'

Video footage of the moments leading up to the alleged murder is being circulated on social media. The video shows Kadejah and Jeremy arguing about something as he appears to be leaving for work.

Another woman, who appears to be Kadejah's mother, is also heard off camera, telling him he's not around to "take care of the kids." At one point during the conversation, Jeremy is heard saying, "Get your hands off me!" and "don't touch me" before an altercation ensues.

Moments later, a gunshot is heard followed by screams from the family members, including children. The video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised:

Jeremy and Kadejah had a History of Domestic Violence

Deputies said they found evidence at the scene, including a 9mm handgun. Authorities confirmed the man was Brown's husband, who was trying to leave the home. Kadejah was arrested and charged with murder. She was booked into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

The husband and wife had a history of domestic disputes, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. "There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody, and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable," said Sheriff Hawkins said.

Kadejah Accused Jeremy of 'Cheating' on Social Media

In the hours leading up to the alleged murder, Kadejah posted disrespectful posts on Facebook aimed at Jeremy and accused him of cheating.

"National sale and lease manager fâ€”ks his employees," she wrote in one post.

In another, she shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between Jeremy and a co-worker. "Cheater," she captioned the post.

"I have a bisexual husband," she wrote as her status on Facebook in a third post.

Jeremy's mother, Theresa Thompson, has now set up a GoFundMe page for her deceased son to help cover funeral costs and raise his 4 children.

"My son life was taken due to nonsense. It took a lot in me not to come here to ask anybody for anything but I have his 4 children and this is actually harder than I thought I'm asking for donations to help bury my son and to care for my grandchildren," she wrote in the description.