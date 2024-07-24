Mississippi Woman with a History of Swindling Men Admits to Killing Man She Met on Snapchat

A Mississippi woman pleaded guilty this week to killing a man she met online and dumping his body in an oilfield.

Sierra Jane Inscoe, 22, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, without eligibility for parole or early release for 35 years, WDAM reported.

Carson Sistrunk, 24, was reported missing to the Rankin County Sheriff's Department on September 4, 2022. His body was found three days later by a pipeline worker who found tire tracks and then the body. Sistrunk had been shot to death.

According to family member's post on social media, Sistrunk had gone to meet a woman he had been communicating with on Snapchat.

Inscoe was arrested when she was stopped by a police officer while driving Sistrunk's pickup truck. She was initially charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle, and the murder charge was added later. Indictments were handed down in August 2023, and Inscoe was held without bond.

Friends and acquaintances told The Daily Beast that Inscoe had a history of swindling people she dated, including one man who said he'd let her borrow his truck when she told him her mother had been in a car accident, only to find she'd blocked him from her social media accounts and phone number when he tried to get it back. The truck was later found — Inscoe had reportedly sold it.