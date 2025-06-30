Mississippi Woman Dies After Jumping Out of Vehicle Following Argument with Boyfriend

A Mississippi woman died after she reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle driven by her boyfriend following an argument. The incident took place on June 26 at around 7:30 p.m. on Gautier-Vancleave Road.

According to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter, deputies discovered 45-year-old Celeste Bellard lying in the road in an unresponsive condition. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sheriff Ledbetter, 47-year-old Adam Cross, Bellard's boyfriend, told investigators that the couple had been drinking and were on their home when an argument erupted between them. Cross stated that Bellard then jumped out of the vehicle while it was still in motion.

Cross has been charged with driving under the influence and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Last June, in a similar incident that took place in Chicago, a woman died after jumping out of a moving car over an argument with her boyfriend. As previously reported, the woman's boyfriend, a 25-year-old man, told investigators that the two were returning home from Chicago when they began to have a verbal argument about the man attending a game with his friends.

Police said during the argument, the victim allegedly opened the front passenger door of the moving vehicle and stepped out. The boyfriend stopped the car immediately but the woman had sustained severe injuries to her head and later succumbed to her injuries.