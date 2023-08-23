'Missing' North Carolina Woman Accused of Faking Her Own Murder

A woman who was previously reported missing has now been arrested on charges that she lied about her disappearance and murder.

According to the Franklin Police Department, Margaret Frances "Maggie" Elizabeth Sweeny, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with filing a false report to a police station, falsely reporting death or serious injury by telephone and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Sweeny Made Anonymous False Reports of Her Murder

According to the police department, Sweeny was reported missing on Friday and officers immediately began investigating due a tip which suggested she was either in danger or dead. She was located safe the following day.

According to the police department an investigation determined Sweeny allegedly made anonymous third party false reports to a friend and the Department of Social Services claiming she had been murdered. The motive behind filing the false report is not yet known.

Franklin Police Department: 'Hours of Work' Wasted

"Sweeney's actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters. Family, friends, and the community as a whole were also very concerned and worried about Sweeney's welfare," the department wrote on Facebook.

In May this year, a 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman, who led her friends and family members to believe she was graduating as a student of Penn State Greater Allegheny that weekend, faked her own abduction to prevent them from finding out she was not enrolled as a student at the university.