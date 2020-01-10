Days after the body of a missing Mexican journalist was found in Michoacan, forensic officials on Thursday, January 10, are trying to determine the number of victims after 26 plastic bags containing body parts were found in a ravine near Tonala.

The statement released by the Jalisco state prosecutor's office said that they initially collected 14 bags of body parts in Tonala municipality on the outskirts of Guadalajara on Tuesday. A day later, another search conducted in the region revealed 12 more body bags. The remains have been sent to the state forensic science institute for identification according to the Associated Press.

Missing Mexican Journalist's body found

The news came after the body of a missing Mexican radio journalist was found along the San Lucas-Huetamo highway in Michoacan on Tuesday. The Michoacan state prosecutor's office confirmed the body of radio host and manager of Huetamo's "La Ke Buena" Fidel Ávila Gómez was found.

Mexico's National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday stated Gomez has been missing since November 29, 2019, after he travelled from Huetamo for an event in the city of Altamirano, Guerrero situated in the border of the two states.

American Family shot, 13-year-old killed

An American family driving back to the US after a holiday visit to Mexico was shot on Saturday along a two-lane highway that runs along the US-Mexico border in Tamaulipas, south of Texas. A 13-year-old teen was killed and several wounded included a 10-year-old relative.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday has offered to help in the investigation with the Mexican authorities. "The FBI has offered assistance, all additional inquiries should be directed to the leading law enforcement agency Tamaulipas State Police," the FBI was quoted as saying in a statement by NPR.

40 suspects in Mormon Massacre

Mexican authorities have said around 40 people were involved in the massacre in November in which nine-Morman women and children were killed, the family's lawyer said on Tuesday.

The family belonging to the Morman community with dual US-Mexican nationality was brutally shot by gunmen on a remote road between the states of Mexico's Chihuahua and Sonora. The incident drew international coverage on the incident and drew flak upon Mexico lawlessness by the US.

Increasing violence and US travel advisory

While authorities have not revealed who may have been responsible for the crimes, an increasing number of illegal activities including gruesome killings has been reported in Mexico in recent years. Reports suggest the growing violence is related to the growth of the Jalisco New Generation cartel.

The United States Department of State had issued a travel advisory to Mexico last month advising to "exercise increased caution" while travelling to certain areas due to widespread "violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery.