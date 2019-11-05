Mexican cartel gunmen have shot dead at least seven Americans including four children. The bullet-ridden bodies of four children and a woman were found in a burnt-out car while relatives said two more women were killed. The Los Angeles Times reported that two or three more cars with 12 children and two women were still missing.

Meanwhile, Mexican local media said at least 12 people have been killed. Nine of them were children, EL Universal reported. The victims were from the Mormon families living in Mora, which is about 70 miles south of Douglas, Arizona. It is believed that organised crime syndicate waylaid them shot them dead. Three women and fourteen children from the Mormon community were travelling from La Mora, Sonora, to Bavispe on Monday. La Mora is a settlement founded by the Mormon community, a breakaway Christian faction.

The Mormon community members had been targeted by attackers in northern Mexico in the past as well. LA Times said that in 2009, a relative of the latest victims had been killed in Chihuahua state of Mexico.

The criminal group blocked communication networks in the region and threw a cordon around the crime scene to prevent the police force from accessing the scene, the paper reported. The local authorities said army and national guards were deployed to trace the criminal.

Among those dead were a US woman, her 6-month-old twins and two other children, ages 8 and 10, the Associated Press reported citing relatives of the victims.

The victims are believed to be from the LeBaron family, whose forefather Alma Dayer LeBaron had set up a large Mormon settlement in the region bordering Mexico and Arizona. Facebook user Kenny LeBaron, who lives in North Dakota, revealed the brutal killings to the world through a chilling post. "Guys please pray for my family. My cousin...she was in mexico on her way to my town and was ambushed by cartel they killed her and her 4 children and burnt them alive even the 2 babies . They live in williston," he said in the post.

Wealthy Mormon clans that have settled in certain enclaves in Mexico have been targeted by the cartels in the past as well. They have been victims of extortion threats and kidnappings.

(Story to be updated)