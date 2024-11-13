Missing Indiana Man Found Dead in Planet Fitness Tanning Bed for 3 Days

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found inside a Planet Fitness on Monday on the city's southside.

The man was identified as Derek Sink, 39, by the Marion County Coroner's office. The coroner's office has not yet determined the cause or manner of death.

Police received a report at about 8:26 a.m. Monday that a body had been found inside of a tanning bed in the Planet Fitness at 8707 Hardegen St, as reported by IndyStar.

When police arrived they located Sink, who was reported missing on Sunday by his family, according to police records. His family had last heard from Sink on Friday.

Sink Had Substance Abuse Issues, Needle Found Next to His Body

Sink allegedly had substance abuse issues and a needle was discovered near his body. Sink's aunt also said that Sink was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his disappearance, which helped investigators determine he never left the gym.

A woman at Planet Fitness on Monday told WTHR that she and other gymgoers noticed a foul smell that got stronger near the tanning rooms. As of now, police are investigating the case as a death investigation and not a homicide.

"We were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members, and the franchise owner is working with the local authorities in their investigation," McCall Gosselin, chief corporate affairs officer at Planet Fitness said in a statement to IndyStar.

As for how a body remained in a tanning bed over the weekend, the company said it has "robust operational brand protocols in place" and is "working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols."