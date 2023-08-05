Missing Georgia Woman's Fiancé Who Pleaded for Help to Find Her Arrested for Her Murder

The fiancÃ© of a mother of three who disappeared more than two years ago has been charged with the woman's murder.

Investigators in Coweta County, Georgia, say that Reginald Robertson, 47, killed Tiffany Foster, who was 35 years old when she disappeared.

Robertson Pleaded for Foster's Safe Return



She was last seen at their Lakeside Apartments in Newman on March 1, 2021, Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported. Sheriff's deputies say she had left her apartment to go shopping that day, the station reported, at one point texting her mother â€” the last text she appears to have sent.

At the time, Robertson also weighed in at the time, said he grew concerned when Foster hadn't come home from her shopping trip. He also said it was unusual for her to go without contacting her children and begged for information that would lead to her safe return

"If anybody do know anything, could you please contact this agency," Robertson said during a press conference at the Coweta County Sheriff's Office headquarters on March 23. "I've had so many scenarios. Just don't know. I'm still trying to figure it out," he continued.

Foster's Body Not Yet Found but Enough Evidence to Confirm Her Death

Although investigators have not found Foster's body, they said they have enough evidence to confirm that she has died, WSB reported. "There are other avenues and leads still in progress that may also be released at a later date," the sheriff's office said, according to local NBC affiliate WXIA.

Foster appeared to have vanished without a trace. Her car was found a week after she was last seen; her purse and cellphone were inside, WXIA said. She had also missed classes â€” she was studying criminal justice â€” as well as work and a flight to Texas in the days following her disappearance.

Robertson was the one who reported Foster missing at the time, WXIA reported. Despite pleading for his fiance's safe return at a press conference, he was later arrested for stealing Foster's car and unrelated kidnapping and assault charges and has reportedly been held in custody since then.

Robertson has reportedly been the only person of interest in Foster's disappearance, Atlanta Fox affiliate WAGA reported. Foster has three young children, according to reports.