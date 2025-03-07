Missing Georgia Boy, 14, Featured on Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Found Alive After 7 Years

A Georgia boy who disappeared seven years ago has been found alive in Colorado. Abdul Aziz Khan, now 14, was reported missing in 2017. His mother and stepfather have been arrested on kidnapping charges, authorities confirmed.

Khan vanished from his home in Atlanta on November 27, 2017. That same day, his mother, Rabia Khalid, 40, failed to appear for a scheduled custody hearing. Authorities suspected she played a role in his disappearance.

How Police Found Khan

The case took an unexpected turn last week when officers responded to a burglary report in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. A homeowner contacted authorities after spotting two people inside a property for sale on his security camera.

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home around 3:37 p.m. on February 23. Inside, they found two adults who claimed they were employees of the real estate company handling the property. However, officers quickly noticed inconsistencies in their story.

During the investigation, deputies discovered a vehicle parked in the driveway. Inside, they found two children. One of them was identified as Abdul Aziz Khan.

The adults were later confirmed as Rabia Khalid and her husband, Elliot Blake Bourgeois, 42. Officers took both into custody.

Police Praise Investigation

Sheriff Darren Weekly commended his deputies for their persistence in solving the case. "What started as a routine trespass call turned into the recovery of a missing child," he said. "Our deputies' attention to detail and determination led to this incredible outcome."

He added, "Their ability to recognize the discrepancies in the suspects' story and follow leads, even when things seemed unclear, ultimately led to finding Khan after seven long years."

Family Reacts to Khan's Recovery

Khan's family expressed their relief and gratitude. "We are overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found," they said in a statement. "We want to thank everyone who supported us over the years."

Khan and the second child, whose identity has not been disclosed, were placed in protective custody. A court will determine their future placement.

Legal Charges and Next Steps

Khalid and Bourgeois are facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, forgery, identity theft, and providing false information to authorities. They were also charged with trespassing on the Colorado property where they were found.

Both suspects were booked into the Douglas County Jail. Their bail has been set at $1 million each.

Authorities have not released further details about Khan's life during the past seven years or how he was transported to Colorado. Investigators are working to determine whether others were involved in hiding him.

This discovery marks the end of a years-long search and brings hope to families of other missing children.