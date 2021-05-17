Miss Universe: Mexican Beauty Andrea Meza Wins The Crown at 69th Pageant

Andrea Meza has won Miss Universe 2021 after a tough competition with 73 other contestants in the world's top modeling competition. The Miss Mexico was crowned the 69th Miss Universe at Florida's Seminole Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood.

The Mexican beauty Meza was crowned by former Miss Universe, South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi. The pageant's runner-up is Miss Brazil Julia Gama and the third spot is bagged by Miss Peru Janick Maceta del Castillo.

The other top five contestants at the event were Miss India Adeline Castelino, who was considered a strong contender along with Miss Brazil, Miss Peru and Miss Dominican Republic.

Who is Andrea Meza?

Meza has also made history becoming the third Mexican Miss Universe from her country, the other two beauty queens being Lupita Jones and Ximena Navarrete who won the crown in 1991 and 2010 respectively.

Top Five Contestants of Miss Universe 2020

Andrea Meza

Adline Castelino, India

Julia Gama, Brazil

Kimberly Jimenez, Dominican Republic

Janick Maceta del Castillo, Peru

Miss Universe Q and A Round: Andrea Meza, Mexico [Transcript]

In her final round of the Miss Universe, Meza was asked a question related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The host asked, "If you were the leader of your country, how would you have handled the Coronavirus pandemic?" Meza replied: "I believe there is no perfect way to handle this hard situation such as COVID-19, but I believe what I would have done is to create the lockdown even before everything was that big because we have lost so many lives and we cannot afford that. We have to take care of our people, that's why I would've taken care of them since the beginning."