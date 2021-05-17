Miss Universe 2021: No Hand Shakes, Hugs Allowed; Netizens Point Our Irony, Troll Organisers for Floating Covid-19 Norm

Andrea Meza from Mexico is crowned Miss Universe 2020. Brazil's Julia Gama is declared the runner-up and Maceta Del Castillo from Peru has ended at third place.

Top 10 Contestants

The event had the participation of contestants from 74 countries. 21 beauty queens from had entered the final round after the preliminary round held on 14 May out of which Jamaica's Miqueal-Symone Williams, Dominican Republic's Kimberly Jimenez, India's Adline Castelino, Peru's Janick Maceta, Australia's Maria Thattil, Puerto Rico's Estefania Soto, Thailand's Amanda Obdam, Costa Rica's Amanda Obdam, Mexico's Andrea Meza and Brazil's Julia Gama made it to top 10.

Finally, it boiled down to Andrea Meza, Julia Gama, Maceta Del Castillo, Adline Castelino, and Kimberly Perez and Miss Mexico had the last laugh.

Why Miss Universe is Trolled Online?

The safety protocols, administered by Seminole Hard Rock's Safe + Sound, are modeled after Miss USA held in November 2020. Apart from quarantining contestants, they were made to undergo frequent tests in spite of asking them to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Talking about the measures taken for the prevention of the pandemic, Paula M. Shugart, president of Miss Universe Organization, had said, "We have spent months planning and preparing safety precautions to develop this edition of MISS UNIVERSE—one that will be memorable, special and totally innovative,"

However, the contestants apparently failed to maintain social distancing in the end after they went for a group hug. This act by the contestants have not gone well with the netizens, who have trolled the organisers and the contestants.

Isabella: It's the social distancing during the announcement and the group hug after the announcement for me :( #MissUniverse

Lia (◕ᴗ◕✿): The way they were not allowed to hold hands but a group hug is okay Loudly crying faceSkullLoudly crying face #MissUniverse

DAWDS: THE IRONY ...

#MissUniverse has no difference with our government when it comes at COVID Prevention..

What was the point of did that "Social Distancing Crowning" if at the end the contestant run and hug like crazy