Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee had taken a career break as a Junior Doctor after she was crowned the prestigious title and went on to compete in the Miss World pageant in December 2019 in London representing England. The 24-year-old beauty queen was invited to be an ambassador for several charities and had planned to hang up her stethoscope to focus on humanitarian work.

But as coronavirus ravaged the United Kingdom, she decided to get back on duty and stand on the front lines by helping patients infected with the virus recover. Bhasha revealed that she received several messages from former colleagues at her old hospital, the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England, telling her how hard the situation was for them and that is when she decided to step up and lend a helping hand.

'I want to help England at this time of need'

Bhasha Mukherjee revealed to CNN that she was pained to see several of them dying every day due to the pandemic and stated that she wanted to help England in these dire times. "When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you're still expected to put the crown on, get ready, look pretty,'' and added, ''I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work."

She further continued, "I felt a sense of this is what I'd got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now. It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help. There's no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need.''

Miss England 2019 will only begin her services after 14 days

Miss England 2019, who moved to the English city of Derby from Kolkata at the age of nine, will only return to work at the Pilgrim Hospital after 14 days as she's been asked to self-isolate. She specializes in Respiratory Medicine and said that doctors are currently being rotated to wherever they are needed.

A total of 1,358,857 people in the world have contracted coronavirus with 75,895 deaths as of April 7. The United States, Spain and Italy are the hardest hit with 10,943, 13,798 and 16,523 deaths. Countries around the world have closed their borders and ordered lockdowns to combat and stop the coronavirus from spreading further.