Miranda Lambert Responds to Jaw-Dropping Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage Mid-performance

Country star Miranda Lambert has responded to the jaw-dropping malfunction she suffered while performing onstage over the weekend. The singer reacted after a clip featuring the cheeky incident went viral online. The incident took place when the singer, 41, was performing the opening act for Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem tour on Saturday (July 26) in Seattle.

A few concertgoers received more than they bargained for because of her dangerously short denim mini-skirt. While performing her hit single Wildcard, she ended up revealing her derriere to some of her fans in the standing section.

A concertgoer named Mindy recorded the incident and posted it on TikTok. She captioned the post -- "Miranda Lambert got up close and personal with us in the pit! Love this song!" The social media post went viral online, achieving over two million views in two days. It received several comments from the users. Here are a few of them:

Somebody start a GoFundMe for the cameraman so we can tip him for this masterpiece!

Now we know why the front row is so expensive.

Can't tell you she doesn't feel that breeze.

The smirk on her face shows she knows exactly what she's doing.

The Over You singer responded to the viral social media post with a clip of herself walking into the venue before the big show. She added her hit Little Red Wagon as a soundtrack. She wrote the following words atop the video -- "It ain't my fault when I'm walking jaws dropping like ooooo ahhhh". Lambert then captioned the post with the words -- "I've been warning y'all about my backyard swagger since 2014". She added a kissy emoji to the caption.

Earlier this year, the country music star received backlash from social media users after she posted several photos of herself on Instagram, wearing tight black leggings. The photos became a subject for several online trolls.

"Yikes, leggings-type pants are not attractive on people with a little extra here and there. They don't do you any favors. You are too beautiful to display the unattractive parts. I'm not a fan of leggings on anyone, actually. I've seen way more of a person's business than I wanted to," a user wrote.

Lambert responded to the troll with a sarcastic comment and wrote -- "Good to know! I'll do better about displaying my 'unattractive parts".

The comment captured the attention of her fans, and they slammed the social media user in the comments section. "Tell me you need attention without telling me you need attention", a fan wrote. "What do you suggest she do, YOGA in? Stay in your lane, sir", another fan commented. "I really don't think Miranda cares what you think, do you not know her well enough to know that?" a user pointed out.