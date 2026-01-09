Minnesota Woman Dies After Shark Bites Off Arm While Snorkelling in St. Croix

A 56-year-old Minnesota woman, identified as Arlene Lillis, has died following a suspected shark attack Thursday afternoon at Dorsch Beach on St. Croix, authorities confirmed.

According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, emergency calls came in around 4:28 p.m. reporting a woman in distress after being bitten while in the water. Marine units, fire crews and EMS responded quickly. Officials say she had lost an arm during the attack and was transported to Juan F. Luis Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Bystanders and visiting tourists were among the first to respond. One Utah nurse and a Nebraska lineman — both staying nearby — swam out to reach Lillis after hearing screams. They helped bring her toward shore amid a large amount of blood in the water and once she was pulled out of the water, they realized that her left arm was gone from the elbow down.

They then elevated her legs and attempted to provide medical care until EMTs arrived, adding that the first responders showed up quickly, put the victim on a backboard, and rushed her away in an ambulance.

Witnesses said Lillis was snorkeling within the designated swim buoy area when the attack occurred. Initial reports suggested there may have been a second victim, prompting a search of the surrounding waters.

St. Croix Rescue, assisted by wave runners loaned by West End Water Sports and a Coast Guard helicopter flyover, searched the area but found no additional victims. Scuba divers with St. Croix Rescue later recovered Lillis' identification in the water.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach issued a statement expressing sorrow for Lillis' family, extended gratitude to those who assisted at the scene, and praised the swift actions of first responders.

Shark attacks in the U.S. Virgin Islands are extremely rare, and officials have not yet released details about the type of shark involved.