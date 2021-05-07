Minnesota Wells Fargo Hostage Crisis: People Held Inside Bank for Hours as Robbery Unfolds

UPDATE: One more hostage has been released. Local reports said the hostage released is a woman employee at Wells Fargo.

KNSI Radio said in its report that negotiations with the hostage takers are going on.

Wells Fargo has now announced that an unknown number of employees are still trapped inside the bank.

People have been taken hostage at a Wells Fargo bank in Minnesota even as a bank robbery is in progress. The bank where hostages have been taken is located on 33rd Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Authorities responded to the robbery at 2 p.m. CT. While it was not initially clear how many people were trapped in the bank, later reports said one hostage was released.

Early reports confirmed that the people held hostage at the St. Cloud Wells Fargo are employees, not customers.

St. Cloud police department said it has deployed all available personnel to the crime scene, adding that no injuries have been reported so far. The police spokeswoman, Lt. Lori Ellering, also said the FBI was assisting in the handling of the case.

About four after the hostage crisis started, footage shared online showed a hostage coming out of the bank. The person then approached the SWAT team personnel at the scene. The video also showed wads of currency notes being thrown out the doorway of the bank.