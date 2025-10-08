Minnesota Man stabbed Ex-Neighbor Because He Suspected He was Having an Affair with His Wife

A man repeatedly stabbed his former neighbor in front of the victim's 5-year-old daughter, according to Minnesota authorities.

The child was on the couch with her 49-year-old father when Charles Justus entered their Straight River Township home around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 4, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.

Justus, 44, began to attack the father, stabbing him eight to 10 times, deputies said. The sheriff's office responded to the trailer park after the 5-year-old was heard "screaming for help outside," according to an Oct. 6 news release.

Deputies found the victim "bleeding from the chest," and he was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo for treatment, authorities said. His condition is unknown.

An investigation revealed Justus attacked his former neighbor because he suspected his wife had an affair with him, deputies said. "After the attack, Justus returned home after the assault and told his wife what he had done.

The two of them then left in her vehicle and together, they disposed of Justus' blood-stained clothing," according to the news release. Deputies said they identified Justus as the suspect in the stabbing and found him at his Park Rapids home.

The sheriff's office said his 50-year-old wife admitted to helping her husband dispose of the clothing. The two are awaiting arraignment in the Hubbard County Jail, according to deputies. Straight River Township is about a 185-mile drive northwest from Minneapolis.