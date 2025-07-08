Minnesota Man Fatally Shot Crush in the Head After She Rejected His Advances

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder over the killing of 22-year-old Kayli Arseth at her Richfield apartment on June 16.

Jose Luis Lopez Xique faces one count of second-degree murder. His bail has been set at $2.5 million, and his first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, as reported by KSTP.

Arseth was Found Dead in Her Apartment with Gunshot Wound to the Head When Officers Performed a Welfare Check

Richfield police responded to a welfare check for Arseth on June 17 after she failed to show up at work and hadn't been heard from since the afternoon prior, despite having made plans with a friend.

According to court documents, Arseth left work around 4:30 p.m. on June 16 and went home. She had plans to be picked up by a friend around 5 p.m., but never came out of her apartment or responded to her friend's texts.

When officers got to the building, they saw Arseth's vehicle in the parking lot, and her apartment door was locked, according to court documents. Arseth didn't respond to repeated knocks at the door, so officers got a key from apartment management.

Arseth was found dead in her apartment from a gunshot wound to her head. The key to her apartment was also missing from her key ring, officers noted.

Arseth Had Recently Met Xique Online, He Bought Her Gifts Even Though Relationship was Not Romantic or Sexual

Arseth's neighbor told police they heard yelling coming from her apartment just after 4:30 p.m. They heard Arseth say, "How could you do this to me?" and heard a male voice. Around 10 minutes later, the neighbor heard someone leaving the apartment but didn't see who left.

Investigators learned Arseth recently met a man, identified as Xique, online. They had been spending time together and Xique would buy her gifts, but the relationship was not romantic or sexual, Arseth's friends told police.

Xique was Pursuing a Romantic Relationship with Arseth But She was Only Interested in a Friendship

Court documents state Xique had been messaging Arseth asking for a romantic relationship, but Arseth told him she was only interested in a friendship. Arseth asked Xique if he was free on June 16 to help her with her motorcycle.

On June 16, Arseth told Xique that while she enjoyed hanging out with him, she still wasn't ready for a relationship. Lopez Xique's phone data showed he was at Arseth's apartment building on June 16 and had been texting her from there. His phone remained there for at least an hour before he left and went to a hardware store.

Xique Purchased Gloves, Tape, Among Other Items Around Noon on the Day of Arseth's Murder

Later that evening, his phone pinged in West Bloomington, where police found two bags of discarded items, including 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a blue utility shirt, sunglasses, an empty box of gauze, blue disposable gloves, a pair of shoes and a hat.

Many of the discarded items had been purchased around noon that day, where he also bought masking tape, an apron, masks, gloves, wipes, a feminine hygiene product, and more, court documents state.

Investigators Found Firearm at Xique's Home, Scratch Marks and Puncture Wounds on His Body

When Xique was arrested on Thursday, court documents state he "did not inquire about why he was arrested, told officers to hurry it up and seemed unsurprised."

Inside his home, investigators found a Glock 9mm firearm, a red dot sight adapter plate, camera accessories, hard drives and flash drives. Investigators found scratches on his chest and puncture wounds on his forearm.

In jail, Xique told police he wasn't going to answer any questions but that investigators could keep talking and maybe "something will slip." He then requested his attorney.